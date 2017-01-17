Lowe: Sixers to take "hard look" at impending free agent Jrue Holiday
Guard Jrue Holiday, who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2013 in exchange for Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick, is slated to become a free agent this summer, and the Sixers are expected to be one of his suitors. That would leave only Sacramento, Philadelphia, New York, and perhaps Orlando as big-money suitors in dire need of a point guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC