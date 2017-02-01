Live Thread: Pelicans at Cavaliers 1/2/2017

Alrighty folks, it's the Pelicans at the Q on this Monday night. Anthony Davis and his krewe are coming into this one at a disappointing 14-21 overall and 4-11 on the road, although they are 8-3 against Eastern Conference teams and have the aforementioned Anthony Davis, who comes into the game 2nd in the league in scoring at 29.2 points per game.

