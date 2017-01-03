LeBron playing, Irving and Love out as Cavs face Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans' Dante Cunningham in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans' Dante Cunningham in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.