LeBron James, Kay Felder key 90-82 Cleveland Cavs' win over New Orleans Pelicans

Trailing by two points early in the fourth quarter, coach Tyronn Lue subbed out the 6-8, four-time MVP, all-time-great LeBron James for the 5-9 rookie Kay Felder. The Cavs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 90-82 Monday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 18-2.

