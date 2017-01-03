LeBron James, Kay Felder key 90-82 Cl...

LeBron James, Kay Felder key 90-82 Cleveland Cavs' win over New Orleans Pelicans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Cleveland.com

Trailing by two points early in the fourth quarter, coach Tyronn Lue subbed out the 6-8, four-time MVP, all-time-great LeBron James for the 5-9 rookie Kay Felder. The Cavs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 90-82 Monday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 18-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,214

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC