Lance Stephenson: Latest News, Rumors...

Lance Stephenson: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent SG

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

Free agent shooting guard Lance Stephenson , who was cut by the New Orleans Pelicans in November to clear roster space after he required groin surgery, remains one of the most intriguing veteran free agents on the market. Stephenson, 26, played in just six games this season for the Pelicans, averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC