Kyle O'Quinn fined for foul on Anthony Davis
New York Knicks center/forward Kyle O'Quinn has been fined $25,000 for striking and pushing New Orleans Pelicans forward/center Anthony Davis from behind, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
