Hoop-Dreaming: DraftKings NBA Plays for Monday 1-16-17

Oct 4, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is defended by Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young during the first quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Thanks for clicking! I am going to be breaking down today's DraftKings NBA action and discussing the various picks that are aimed to help win some money on DraftKings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.