Harden, Lin light up Chinese New Year Celebration2017-01-12T01:58:29

Harden, Lin light up Chinese New Year Celebration

NBA Chinese New Year Celebration 2017 presented by Dongfeng Nissan will feature the NBA's biggest stars, a record number of live game broadcasts, the debut of a new television spot and specially designed uniforms as the league celebrates the holiday with millions of Chinese fans around the world from Jan. 26 to Feb. 11. The sixth annual NBA Chinese New Year Celebration will feature the launch today of a new NBA Chinese New Year television spot, "Secret Envelope," starring the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, the New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, the Houston Rockets' James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin. A highlight of the celebration will include Hall of Fame center Yao Ming having his No.

