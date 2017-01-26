Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Ne...

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

21 hrs ago Read more: Pounding the Rock

The last time the Spurs and Pelicans played, San Antonio was preparing to hoist the Number 21 jersey into the rafters of the AT&T Center. The Good Guys took that mid-December game, 113-100, and has, since that date , owned the league's best net rating at 13.7. Injuries and tactical changes will make this game look fairly different from that one, and the Spurs will need to lean on their depth and road resilience once again if they're to go a perfect 4-0 on this road trip.

Chicago, IL

