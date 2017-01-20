Evans helps Pelicans win without Davis

Tyreke Evans scored 14 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of Anthony Davis by executing down the stretch of a 104-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Evans, who missed the first 26 games of the season while recovering from right knee surgery, made 10 of 15 shots in a season-high 27 minutes.

