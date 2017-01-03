Embiid, Hield named Rookies of the Month2017-01-03T21:07:23

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and the New Orleans Pelicans' Buddy Hield today were named the Kia NBA Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Embiid, 22, the third pick in NBA Draft 2014 presented by State Farm, led all rookies in scoring , rebounding and blocked shots in December.

