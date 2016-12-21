Donatas Motiejunas lost over $30 mill...

Donatas Motiejunas lost over $30 million by reportedly signing with Pelicans

According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, Montiejunas will sign a one-year, $1.5 million veteran's-minimum deal with the New Orleans Pelicans . As he did with the Rockets , Montiejunas will provide New Orleans an interior presence on both ends of the court.

