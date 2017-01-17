Davis leads Pelicans past Magic 118-88

Davis leads Pelicans past Magic 118-88

Anthony Davis had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the Pelicans cruised past the road-weary, short-handed Orlando Magic 118-98 on Wednesday night.

