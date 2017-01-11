Creator of Pelicans' often frightening King Cake Baby mascot: 'It fits this city'
TV photo -- Jonathan Bertuccelli standing with the New Orleans Pelicans King Cake baby mascot he created seven years ago. In a city full of celebrated oddities, the New Orleans Pelicans baby mascot likely takes the King Cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC