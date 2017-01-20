Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans live updates and fan chat
New Orleans Pelicans forward Tyreke Evans drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, December 12, 2014. The New Orleans Pelicans begin one of the toughest weeks on their schedule facing the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
