Chris Paul turns it around at the end in Clippers' 106-98, win over the Sacramento Kings

Clippers guard Chris Paul looks to pass while being defended by Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins during a game in Sacramento on Jan. 6. Clippers guard Chris Paul looks to pass while being defended by Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins during a game in Sacramento on Jan. 6. There was a dark period recently when the Clippers were mired in a six-game losing streak, when Coach Doc Rivers wondered if his group had lost "our will" as the defeats kept mounting while they waited for Chris Paul to return from his left hamstring injury. Friday, the Clippers' will was being tested because they were losing all but two points of a 14-point lead to a Sacramento Kings team that refused to fold in the tense fourth quarter.

