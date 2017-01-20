Cavs now losing in unprecedented fash...

Cavs now losing in unprecedented fashion with LeBron James, fall 124-122 to Pelicans

You figure LeBron James compiles a triple-double and Kyrie Irving goes off for a season high in points against a bad team missing its best player, and things would turn out OK for the Cavs. But the New Orleans Pelicans actually never trailed Monday and led by as many as 22 in their 124-122 win over the reeling Cavs. Irving poured in 49 and James finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, but it wasn't enough to save their team from dropping its fifth game out of the last seven. It's a new low for the Cavs since James rejoined them three seasons ago.

