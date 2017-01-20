Bulls' Jimmy Butler, Pelicans' Anthon...

Bulls' Jimmy Butler, Pelicans' Anthony Davis set to return

17 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

The Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans will both have their leading scorers back in the lineup for Saturday's game. Jimmy Butler, who missed two games with the flu and was limited in Monday's loss to Oklahoma City, is back in the starting lineup for the Bulls.

Chicago, IL

