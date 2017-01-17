Ballin' Out Podcast: BJ the Chicago K...

Ballin' Out Podcast: BJ the Chicago Kid & New Orleans Pelicans...

14 hrs ago

Ballin' Out Podcast: BJ the Chicago Kid & New Orleans Pelicans Langston Galloway and Tim Frazier Talk NBA All-Stars and Hometown Heroes February is a huge month in both the sports and music worlds, and here at Ballin' Out, we're just trying to get prepared: Ahead of the Grammys , we have nominee BJ the Chicago Kid -- up for three awards in the R&B field -- who also happens to be a big fan of Chicago sports. Ahead of the NBA's All-Star Weekend, Langston Galloway and Tim Frazier of the New Orleans Pelicans stopped by the office to talk about bringing the league's biggest names to their home base in the Big Easy.

Chicago, IL

