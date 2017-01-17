Anthony Davis listed as questionable to play Wednesday night vs. Orlando Magic

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis battles under the basket with Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers and center Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The New Orleans Pelicans officially listed Anthony Davis as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic because of a right hip contusion and sprained left thumb.

