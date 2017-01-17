Anthony Davis listed as questionable to play Wednesday night vs. Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis battles under the basket with Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers and center Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. The New Orleans Pelicans officially listed Anthony Davis as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic because of a right hip contusion and sprained left thumb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC