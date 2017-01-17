Anthony Davis' 21 points lead Pelicans past Magic 118-98

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis makes a dunk against Orlando Magic guard Jodie Meeks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis makes a dunk against Orlando Magic guard Jodie Meeks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.