'We just need to keep fighting:' Pelicans' five-game homestand continues Monday vs. Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans were facing the next closest thing to extinction in the first two months of an NBA season. Trailing by 14 points late in the third quarter to the lowly Miami Heat on Friday night, the Pelicans came to the sideline facing a moment of truth.
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
