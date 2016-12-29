VIDEO: Austin Rivers Heckled By Kid i...

VIDEO: Austin Rivers Heckled By Kid in Front Row, Responds on Instagram

Austin Rivers scored 22 points in a loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday night. At one point, a kid in the front row got his attention and told him he only gets to play because his dad is the coach.

