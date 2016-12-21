Slumping Pelicans take aim at 76ers o...

Slumping Pelicans take aim at 76ers on Tuesday night in Philadelphia

Almost two weeks ago, Philadelphia's 99-88 win in the Smoothie King Center marked the 76ers' first road win in 24 games - and another low point in a New Orleans Pelicans season filled with inconsistency and struggling down the stretch. Both teams have earned two wins since that Dec. 8 matchup, and the Pelicans regained some needed depth with the return of Tyreke Evans.

Chicago, IL

