Sixers-Pelicans Preview: Joel Embiid Looks for Second Win Against Anthony Davis
Despite the hectic Nerlens Noel situation surrounding the 76ers at the moment, there is still basketball to be played, as the Sixers can actually win back-to-back games for the third time this season with a victory against the Pelicans tonight. What can ensure a Sixers win? Looking back at the Sixers' win against New Orleans on December 8, particularly how Joel Embiid played, might give a better idea of how the Sixers can get the same result tonight.
