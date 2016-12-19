Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 will join A...

Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 will join Alonzo Mourning's No. 33 and Tim Hardaway's No.

Following Sunday's game against the Celtics, Miami concludes this six-game home stand with games against Orlando and the Lakers before heading to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Friday. Shaq-a-Claus: Shaquille O'Neal's number 32 will be retired Thursday with the Lakers in town, the team Pat Riley traded with during the summer of 2004 to acquire Shaq.

Chicago, IL

