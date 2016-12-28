Russell Westbrook wins WC Player of Week honors for third time this season
Russell Westbrook wins Western Conference Player of the Week honors for NBA games played Monday, Dec. 19 through Christmas Day. This is the third time this season Russell Westbrook has achieved this honor as he joins LeBron James in that accomplishment.
