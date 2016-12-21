Pelicans' pivotal homestand rolls on ...

Pelicans' pivotal homestand rolls on Friday night against Miami

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Advocate

With the Pelicans three games behind Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, they are in position to make a statement if they can go 4 for 4 in their remaining home games in December: against Miami , Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers and New York through Dec. 30. "We're in a situation where we have to play exceptionally well there if we're going to have any kind of situation where we're going to get back into a playoff race," coach Alvin Gentry said after Tuesday's win at Philadelphia. The Pelicans kicked off the home stretch with a 121-110 loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, but they have a chance to right the ship Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC