Pelicans' coach Gentry ejected vs. Clippers

Gentry was called for back-to-back technical fouls in the second quarter while arguing a shooting foul called against Jrue Holiday, while the Pelicans guard was defending Clippers guard Chris Paul behind the 3-point line. Paul appeared to swing the ball through Holiday's outstretched hand and then go up for a shot as official Lauren Holtkamp blew the whistle.

