NBA roundup: Irving, James carry load for Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks , 113-102, despite being without two starters. The NBA champions were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn't dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.