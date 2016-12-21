NBA roundup: Irving, James carry load...

NBA roundup: Irving, James carry load for Cavaliers

Los Angeles Times

Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks , 113-102, despite being without two starters. The NBA champions were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn't dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Chicago, IL

