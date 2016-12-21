More than 300 turkeys donated to Bato...

More than 300 turkeys donated to Baton Rouge families for the holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

State representative Ted James, the wife of New Orleans Pelicans star Langston Galloway, Sabrina Galloway, and the Luxe Nail Bar in Baton Rouge distributed turkeys to Baton Rouge families at Cortana Mall. "It's just great during the holidays to be able to be a blessing to other families and you know, a lot of people don't have, they're not in their own homes for the holidays, but we just wanted to give them a turkey to help out, so we're just glad to partner up with everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,403

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC