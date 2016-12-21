LA Clippers' Depth Getting 1st Real Test with Blake Griffin, Chris Paul Out

If you took last spring's six-game playoff loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and stretched it out over approximately 30 games, it would look a lot like the Los Angeles Clippers ' 2016-17 season so far. The hot start: The Clippers jumped out in that series with a pair of 20-point blowouts and began the current NBA campaign a league-best 14-2.

