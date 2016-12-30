How pre-NBA Kristaps Porzingis saw himself in Anthony Davis :0

As much as Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis boasted in training camp his goal one day is to post a quadruple-double , he realizes Pelicans center Anthony Davis is likelier to perform the trick. In fact, Davis, who faces the Knicks on Friday night at New Orleans Arena, came close, two seasons ago, when he posted 36 points, 14 rebounds, nine blocks and seven assists.

