Davis lifts Pelicans to 4th straight win, 104-92 over Knicks

Anthony Davis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game, 104-92 over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans scored 16 points, his best output in seven games since returning from right knee surgery last season.

