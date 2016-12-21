Davis lifts Pelicans to 4th straight win, 104-92 over Knicks
Anthony Davis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game, 104-92 over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans scored 16 points, his best output in seven games since returning from right knee surgery last season.
