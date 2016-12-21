Davis leads Pelicans to 91-87 comebac...

Davis leads Pelicans to 91-87 comeback win over Heat

Friday Dec 23

Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Miami Heat 91-87 on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

