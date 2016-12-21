Davis has 31 points, 16 boards as Pelicans beat 76ers 108-93
Anthony Davis had 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans over the Philadelphia 76ers 108-93 on Tuesday night in a matchup of struggling teams. Davis scored 11 in New Orleans' dominant second quarter and Terrence Jones finished with 17 points and 10 boards for the Pelicans, who avenged a Dec. 8 home loss to the 76ers while winning for only the third time in 11 games.
