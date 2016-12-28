Clippers' DeAndre Jordan is glad 'eve...

Clippers' DeAndre Jordan is glad 'everybody is OK' after being involved in minor car accident Tue...

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan forces Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday into an awkward shot during the second half Wednesday. DeAndre Jordan stretched his long legs while seated inside the Smoothie King Center and smiled, his left forearm bandaged to cover the remnants from the car accident he had been involved in Tuesday that he called a "scary" moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC