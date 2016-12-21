Anthony Davis finishes with 28 points and 22 rebounds to lead Pelicans to 91-87 win over the Heat
Anthony Davis had 28 points and a career-high 22 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 91-87 victory over the Miami Heat at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night. The Pelicans weren't playing with much passion or energy coming out of halftime, but star forward got hot on the offensive end and brought the team back from a 14-point deficit early in the period.
