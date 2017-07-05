Timberwolves' summer league roster features Marcus Paige, Moses Kingsley
Timberwolves assistant coach Ryan Saunders calls to a player as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 97-91 at Target Center in Minneapolis on October 30, 2014. Notable names on the 13-man roster include former North Carolina guard Marcus Paige, former Duke forward Amile Jefferson, former Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley and former Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem.
