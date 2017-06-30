The Latest: Day 2: Ibaka, Gibson off the free-agent board

Serge Ibaka has gotten a three-year, $65 million deal to stay with the Toronto Raptors, and Taj Gibson is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota after agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both of those deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither can be signed until the NBA's offseason moratorium is lifted on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.