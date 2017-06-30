Taj Gibson signs two year $28 Million contract with OKC Thunder division rival Minnesota Timberwo...
Acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder in February, noted power forward Taj Gibson recently signed a two-year $28 Million deal with division rival Minnesota. Gibson, 32, reunites with former Chicago Bulls Head Coach and current Timberwolves sideline General Tom Thibodeau, whom he competed under during five of his eight seasons as a Bull.
