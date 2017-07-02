Shabazz Muhammad becomes unrestricted free agent after Timberwolves renounce rights
Minnesota originally signed a qualifying offer for Muhammad, making the forward a restricted free agent. Muhammad was to have the ability to sign an offer sheet with any team he chose this offseason, but Minnesota could have matched the offer to retain Muhammad.
