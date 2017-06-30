Omri Casspi to join NBA champion Golden State
He will join a star-studded roster considered to be one of the best of all-time, including Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Israel national team and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Omri Casspi took part in Basketball Without Borders Europe as a player in 2005 and will do so as a guide this year, with the camp to be held at The Wingate Institute in Netanya during August, the first time the event will take place in Israel..
