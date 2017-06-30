Jack Gibbs Joins Minnesota Timberwolv...

Jack Gibbs Joins Minnesota Timberwolves' Summer League Squad

Read more: WBTV

Former Davidson men's basketball standout Jack Gibbs '17 will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League , as announced by the organization Wednesday. A three-time all-conference selection, Gibbs is the first player in school history with 1,500/2,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists.

