Gordon Hayward, Paul George, Chris Paul on the move: 2017 NBA offseason player tracker
The 2016-17 NBA season has come and gone, the draft is in the rearview mirror, and with the free agency period now upon us, the league has already seen significant movement over the last week. After seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, unrestricted free agent Gordon Hayward decided to head East and reunite with his college coach Brad Stevens in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC