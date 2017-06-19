Woj: Timberwolves interested in acquiring Paul George

Minnesota is exploring the possibility of adding either the two-way talent of Jimmy Butler or Paul George to their talented nucleus while continuing to gauge the market for oft-shopped guard Ricky Rubio , reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical . This is definitely a positive development for the Pacers since it seems that leveraging the Lakers with the threat of George being wooed by Cleveland's contender-status during his one-year layover is no longer a viable option .

