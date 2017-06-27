Trade rumors are flying all around Cleveland Cavaliers: Crowquill

Even if general manager David Griffin had not left the team, it is likely that trade rumors would still be flying around the Cleveland Cavaliers this off-season, because the consensus seems to be that the Cavaliers need to make some changes in the coming year to both catch up with the Golden State Warriors and keep LeBron James in Cleveland. Speculation on what those changes may be have ranged from the Cavs trading Kevin Love for Indiana's Paul George, to the team somehow acquiring aging stars Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks and or Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.