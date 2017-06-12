Timberwolves Summer League Schedule
The Timberwolves have just released their summer league schedule for the NBA 2017 Summer League, which takes place in Las Vegas. The Wolves have three scheduled games, which will be followed by a tournament to determine the true summer league champion.
