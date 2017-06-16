There's a long list of players Wolves might be interested in through a trade or free agency
Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations/coach Tom Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden haven't made a trade in 14 months on the job. This is the summer they need to get busy, either through a trade or free agency.
