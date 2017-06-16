The Minnesota Timberwolves should ride with Rubio

Ricky Rubio has been the centerpiece in almost every trade rumor associated with the Timberwolves since going back before Kris Dunn was selected fifth overall in last years draft. Also, with three point guards on the roster, it's almost a given that at least Dunn, Tyus Jones, or most rumored Rubio will be dealt eventually.

